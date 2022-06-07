Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses

A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.

The high-speed pursuit happened on the eastern slopes of the Rockies on May 26.

In the video, shared to Facebook on May 31 by the Help Alberta Wildies Society (HAWS), six horses and one foal can be seen racing past a camera with a grizzly bear not far behind.

On Tuesday, the Facebook video had over 240,000 views, 6,800 reactions and 1,400 comments.

HAWS is comprised of conservationists and advocates who work to protect roaming bands of wild horses.

The group maintains several cameras in the wilderness to monitor the activities and well-being of the animals.

In the Facebook post, the society says it has recorded eight different bears on trail cameras over the past few weeks.

"We are losing a lot of horses this year, sooner and quicker than in past years," said the post. "Not just the foals. Adults also."