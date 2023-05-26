Alberta wildfires: Fire bans downgraded to restrictions amid improving situation, but province preparing for long haul

The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.

As of Friday morning, Alberta Wildfire was counting 51 wildfires across the province, including 15 which remain classified as out of control.

Among the largest is a 122,000-hectare wildfire in northwestern Alberta near the B.C. border and community of Rainbow Lake, a 74,000-hectare wildfire affecting the communities of Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, a 109,000-hectare blaze southeast of Peace River, three out-of-control fires south of Lesser Slave Lake, and two fires more than 55,000 hectares in size near Fox Creek.

The day before, there were 55 wildfires for which the provincial department was leading the firefighting.

A Hercules air tanker with the capacity to hold 11,350 litres of water from California was scheduled to arrive in Alberta on Wednesday. Twenty-five firefighters from New Zealand and 200 from Australia were also due to arrive this week.

"This fire season is not going to end tonight. It's not going to end this week. This is a long-haul fight for us," said Christie Tucker of Alberta Wildfire during Thursday's update.

"We need to remain flexible as far as bringing in help because the work that is happening on the ground is going to be going on for months to come."

Due to improving conditions, the fire ban across Alberta will change to a fire restriction Friday morning. Wood campfires will be allowed in designated campgrounds and on private property, but will remain banned on public land.

Fire bans will remain in place in areas still experiencing high risk, including the High Level, Fort McMurray and Yellowhead County areas.

The number of evacuation orders has dropped to seven. Around 5,379 Albertans are still displaced.

When the Alberta government declared a state of emergency on May 6, there were 110 wildfires burning in the province.

The state of emergency is set to expire on June 3. Premier Danielle Smith said Friday the next government – which will be elected May 29 – will decide whether or not to extend it.

Watch the provincial wildfire update on Friday at 3 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

With files from Brittany Ekelund and The Canadian Press