Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend

With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.

Ninety-two wildfires are burning throughout the province. Twenty-five were classified as out of control by Alberta Wildfire as of Friday morning.

About 10,500 Albertans remain unable to go home because of the wildfire threat.

While the greatest danger is in northern Alberta, the fire risk ranges from moderate to high in the southern Rocky Mountains, too.

Because of that, the provincial government asked residents not to participate in outdoor recreation like backcountry camping, mountain biking and hiking in northwest Alberta this weekend.

"I know that for many of us the weekend is traditionally spent outdoors with family and friends," Todd Loewen, Alberta's Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism, said Thursday. "I know this is disappointing for many, but it is necessary to reduce the risk of wildfire."

As well, a dozen provincial parks and recreation areas in areas with high fire danger have been closed and campers will be refunded. As more closures could be announced, the government is telling the public to double check availability online.

A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction is also in effect for all of Alberta's forests.

"Don't be responsible for starting a new wildfire," Christie Tucker of Alberta Wildfire added during the Thursday provincial wildfire update.

More than 2,500 people are working on wildfires, including support from the Canadian Armed Forces and United States. More firefighters from the Yukon and U.S. are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Temperatures in the capital region could reach the high 20s unless smoke is really thick, CTV Edmonton's Josh Classen says. He's also forecasting possible scattered showers or thunderstorms in central and east-central Alberta throughout the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting Edmonton's air quality health index to rise throughout Friday to a level seven, which is considered high risk.

No new evacuations were issued over Thursday night.

With files from The Canadian Press