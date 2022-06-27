Alberta woman becomes millionaire with $100-scratch ticket

A Vegreville, Alta., woman won a million dollars with a new $100-scratch ticket.

Juanita Melenko told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation she decided to buy a $100 ULTIMATE instant ticket while she killed some time between loads of laundry.

The ticket launched on May 30 and gives players a one-in-100,000 chance to win, the WCLC said.

Melenko bought two tickets and became the first ULTIMATE winner.

“I thought I won $100,000 then I looked closer and saw it was $1 million,” Melenko said.

Melenko said she's going to clear her farm debt and buy a new car.