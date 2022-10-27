Alberta woman charged after $15K in drugs seized from Brooks home

A southern Alberta woman is facing charges after an estimated $15,000 in illegal drugs were seized from a home in Brooks earlier this month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation began in June and culminated with an Oct. 6 search of an area home, with help from Brooks RCMP and the Medicine Hat Police Service.

In addition to the 11 grams of methamphetamine and 95 grams of cocaine seized, investigators also found 23 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $5,345 cash in the residence.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn from ALERT says the amount of cocaine seized was significant for Brooks.

"When teams are able to take this amount of drugs off the streets, it reinforces the work we’re doing to solve community issues and keep communities safe," he said in a Thursday news release.

The city of Brooks is located on Highway 1, about 180 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

“A seizure of this size has a big impact on the local drug trade, especially in a smaller city," said Brooks RCMP Staff Sgt. Gordon Yetman.

"We can see the increase in property crime that’s tied to drug use and residents are tired of it."

Doris Meilleur, 52, is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and other drug-related charges.



Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.