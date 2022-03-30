Alberta woman confronted by stranger in her rural home, suspect arrested in stolen car
A 28-year-old man faces drug and break-and-enter charges after a recent break-in on a southern Alberta farm where it's believed the suspect spent the previous evening outside the home.
According to RCMP, a 20-year-old woman was home alone on a farm roughly six kilometres north of Claresholm late Monday morning when she was confronted by an intruder.
The suspect fled the home following the exchange and attempted to steal a pickup truck on the property. When his efforts were unsuccessful, he returned to the home, stole a set of car keys and drove off in a 1994 Cadillac Deville parked outside.
RCMP officers were deployed and the stolen car was spotted a short time later near the town of Nanton.
Mounties arrested the suspect at a local gas station and the subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a small amount of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary investigation determined the suspect had allegedly spent Sunday night in the yard of the victim's home.
Alexander Harsanyi, of no fixed address, faces several charges related to:
- Break-and-enter;
- Theft of vehicle;
- Possession of crack cocaine;
- Failing to comply with a release order; and,
- Operating a vehicle without a driver's licence or insurance.
Harsanyi has been released from custody with conditions on a $4,000 promise to pay release order. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on April 13.