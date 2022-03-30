Alberta woman confronted by stranger in her rural home, suspect arrested in stolen car

A 28-year-old man faces drug and break-and-enter charges after a recent break-in on a southern Alberta farm where it's believed the suspect spent the previous evening outside the home.

According to RCMP, a 20-year-old woman was home alone on a farm roughly six kilometres north of Claresholm late Monday morning when she was confronted by an intruder.

The suspect fled the home following the exchange and attempted to steal a pickup truck on the property. When his efforts were unsuccessful, he returned to the home, stole a set of car keys and drove off in a 1994 Cadillac Deville parked outside.

RCMP officers were deployed and the stolen car was spotted a short time later near the town of Nanton.

Mounties arrested the suspect at a local gas station and the subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a small amount of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspect had allegedly spent Sunday night in the yard of the victim's home.

Alexander Harsanyi, of no fixed address, faces several charges related to:

Break-and-enter;

Theft of vehicle;

Possession of crack cocaine;

Failing to comply with a release order; and,

Operating a vehicle without a driver's licence or insurance.

Harsanyi has been released from custody with conditions on a $4,000 promise to pay release order. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on April 13.