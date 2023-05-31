Alberta woman gets Ferrari impounded after speeding on Malahat
The RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol says an Alberta woman was ticketed and had her Ferrari impounded after speeding on the Malahat highway earlier this month.
Mounties say an officer was in an unmarked police vehicle on Highway 1 near Aspen Road on May 21 when she spotted a Ferrari whizzing past vehicles in the northbound lanes.
The newer model, black and white Ferrari is believed to have been travelling at 137 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, according to police.
The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver, an Alberta woman in her 20s, was issued a ticket for excessive speeding.
Meanwhile, the sports car was impounded for seven days.
Police say the owner of the vehicle, an Alberta man in his 30s, arrived shortly after the woman was ticketed to pick up the driver and collect the paperwork indicating his Ferrari had been impounded for a week.
"B.C. Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists that May is High-Risk Driving Awareness Month in B.C., and police agencies throughout the province are making our highways safer together by stepping up enforcement of unsafe driving behaviours," said RCMP in a release Wednesday.
