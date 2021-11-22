Alberta woman wins $16.5M on lottery ticket bought in Edmonton

Edmonton’s 10th million-dollar winner of 2021 has claimed a whopping $16,511,291.40 on the Nov. 10 Lotto 6/49 winning ticket.

Sagita Narayan claimed the prize in St. Albert, but purchased the ticket from the Canadian Tire Gas Bar located at 11839 Kingsway Avenue in Edmonton.

According to a release, she is the 54th Albertan and the 10th Edmontonian to take home a lottery prize of $1 million or more this year.

“I was excited, happy, shocked, but mostly I felt incredibly blessed,” Narayan recalled.

Narayan is unsure of what to do with her winnings, but she does have a few ideas.

“I’m going to build my dream kitchen. I love to cook, so I will be cooking in the perfect kitchen,” she said.

On top of the renovations, Narayan also plans to give a special gift to one of her daughters.

“My husband and I bought each of our daughters a car for their 21st birthdays. Our youngest will be 21 in a few months, but we’re going to buy her a car before then.”

The six main draw numbers Narayan won with were 2, 7, 18, 19, 23 and 25.