Albertans asked to conserve power during peak hours: AESO
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 Wednesday afternoon.
AESO said in a Tweet that this alert is due to an "unplanned loss in generation" and that reserves are balancing the power system.
We have declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 as of 4:46 p.m. on July 14, 2021.
This is due to unplanned loss in generation. Reserves are balancing the power system. Supply continues to meet demand.
Please conserve energy if you can between 4-7p.m. #ABElectricity pic.twitter.com/PQ94kmyUen
The company says supply continues to meet demand, but asks Albertans to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
This is the second Level 2 alert AESO has issued in the last seven days.
