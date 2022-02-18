Albertans be warned: Proof of vaccinations is still required in B.C.

Ahead of the long weekend, some B.C. border towns are concerned about travelers from Alberta who may try to defy restrictions.

It's been a week since Alberta restrictions has been lifted, but it is a different story in B.C. Proof of vaccination are still required in that province and there are concerns that people travelling from Alberta may not be prepared or willing to follow those health measures.

Places like Radium Hot Springs are popular locations for Albertans, and while town officials are welcoming of visitors, they're concerned about friction.

The village sees an average of about 250,000 visitors each year and the village’s mayor is excited to see more people in the community.

"Honestly, most people are very accommodating, they understand what's going on, they understand that they're in a different jurisdiction," said Clara Reinhardt. "And it really is just, you know, a few that are cranky, and they're tired of restrictions."

Staffing is another challenge as enforcement generally requires additional workers. Reinhardt says she's looking forward to welcoming in travelers this weekend and she's focused on the positives.

"A lot of our businesses are just trying to keep their doors open because we have such a staffing shortage. So, there's a lot more going on in the back rooms than worrying about the few visitors that are going to cause a problem," she said.

Many people just want to do their work in peace and also follow the rules that they are require to follow.

Reinhardt say it's important that everyone is respectful.

"Be kind, follow the rules, and remember, you're in a different province."