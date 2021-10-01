Albertans can add a QR code to their vaccine record, but it doesn't work yet

The provincial government has taken steps to improve the ability for Albertans to access their proof of vaccination against COVID-19, but there are still a few kinks to work out.

According to details on its website, residents can now add a QR code to their vaccine record.

A simple scan of the code at businesses and the entrance to events is expected to give organizers all they need to know to prove that the guest is fully vaccinated.

At least, that's the plan, officials say.

"The QR code cannot be scanned until the AB COVID Records Verifier app is launched," reads an online statement.

There is no timeline on when the scanner will be available for download.

GOVERNMENT SEEKS APPROVAL

The Alberta government says its AB COVID Records Verifier app needs to pass approval in a number of app stores before it can be downloaded and utilized by the public.

Until that time, the government says there are many different ways Albertans can prove they've been vaccinated.

"Albertans can continue to use any existing valid form of proof of vaccination, including their paper record from a vaccination provider or a download, screenshot, or printed copy of their proof of vaccination from Alberta.ca/CovidRecords or MyHealthRecords," said Amanda Krumins, assistant communications director with Alberta Health in an email to CTV News.

Officials assure Albertans the QR code does not contain any personal information.

Anyone experiencing issues can go to the government's website for help.