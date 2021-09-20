Albertans can get vaccination passports for free at registries starting Tuesday

Albertans who don't have access to a printer will be able to get a free copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record printed at registry offices throughout the province starting Tuesday.

On Sunday, a day before Alberta's new proof-of-vaccination program went into place, the UCP government launched a website that allows Albertans to download or print a PDF of their vaccination records.

To access your COVID-19 records, you need your health care number, date of birth and the month and year one of your vaccinations was administered.

According to the government's website, it can take up to three weeks for online records to be updated with vaccinations.

The UCP said Albertans are able to use their existing immunization records, including those received at their vaccination appointment or saved from MyHealth Records, to prove their vaccination status.

However, a government news release said a printed version of the card "will make it easier."

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Albertans to provide proof of vaccination so they can continue to safely enjoy events and services in their communities," Alberta Minister of Service Nate Glubish said.

Albertans are advised to contact their registry to make sure they provide the service before visiting the location.

“The participation of registry agents is one more way in which we are making access to vaccination records as simple and straightforward as possible," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

The UCP said work is underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code.

"A QR code will be an easier, faster and more secure way to share the immunization record when needed, the government said.

"The QR code is expected to be available in the coming weeks."