Albertans don orange, lower flags in remembrance of 215 Indigenous children

Alberta teachers have been asked to wear orange on Monday in remembrance of 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found buried beneath a former residential school in B.C.

The Alberta Teachers Association put out the call on Sunday as a sign of remembrance and commitment to truth and reconciliation.

Orange is the colour chosen to symbolize the spirit of reconciliation

The ATA will also lower the flags at its headquarters at Barnett House in Edmonton to commemorate the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

We encourage all teachers to wear orange on Monday as a sign of remembrance and of their commitment to truth and reconciliation. #abed #trc #215children pic.twitter.com/sBgv2LcnS5

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said in a news release Thursday the remains were confirmed the previous weekend.

Chief Rosanne Casimir called the discovery an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

She said it's believed the deaths are undocumented, although a local museum archivist is working with the Royal British Columbia Museum to see if any records of the deaths can be found.

Like the ATA, Edmonton Public Schools will lower flags to half mast until after National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

In remembrance of the 215 children whose remains were discovered at a former Kamloops residential school, #EPSB flags will be lowered to half-mast till after National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21. Our deepest sympathies to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation. #yeg pic.twitter.com/wePuTLtEm2

And starting Monday, the flags at Edmonton City Hall will be lowered for 215 hours, until June 8. Council will observe a moment of silence 215 seconds long.

Please read my statement on the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. I have asked that from Monday, May 31 to June 8 the flags at City Hall be lowered for 215 hours to honour the lives of the 215 children. #yegcc #Edmonton pic.twitter.com/yFIeP3bjbh

Edmontonians paid respects in a number of ways over the weekend. Some donned orange early. Two hundred and 15 pairs of shoes were laid out at a Catholic monument, and a memorial was started at the Alberta legislature.

Contact the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free 1 (800) 721-0066 or 24-hour Crisis Line 1 (866) 925-4419 if you require further emotional support or assistance.

With files from The Canadian Press