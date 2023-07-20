Albertans impacted by childhood cancer sent to summer camp for free thanks to local campaign

The forest west of Water Valley, Alta., echoes with the screams and laughter of dozens of children attending Camp Kindle.

Their week at summer camp is packed with activities and also serves a time to get away from hospitals and treatments, as visitors to Camp Kindle have all been impacted by childhood cancer.

Soon after a child is diagnosed with cancer, the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta contacts their family.

"When they're first involved at the hospital, we reach out and we do what we can to support them," said Deb Osiowy, the CFO of Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. "That could be filling their freezer with food, it could be just welcoming them and making connections to let them know they're not alone."

The foundation fundraises throughout the year to offer its services free of charge.

"These are cancer survivors, these are siblings and these are little kids whose parents are impacted by cancer," said Osiowy. "This particular campaign, we're hoping to raise about $50,000."

Camp Kindle is a special place with a higher adult-to-camper ratio.

Ben Pointer is the program manager who deals with all the logistics at the facility and says councillors and staff want to make sure the kids have a safe and special experience.

"There's two private medical rooms that both have beds if any camper needs a rest, or (staff) can actually administer oral chemotherapy as well, which is fantastic thing," he said.

"A lot of the kids that are here might not be able to go to camp otherwise without those kinds of facilities."

Helen Lui was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was six years old.

She's now 15 and says she looks forward to camp every summer.

"I love seeing my friends here," she said. "Since school, I was like, 'I'm looking forward to camp this week.' I was having so much fun and it makes me calm, you know? Because my friends here have similar experiences with either them or their family."

This year is Evan Arora's second at Camp Kindle after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019.

"The food here is amazing – shout out to the cooks! They are doing an amazing job," said the 16 year old.

"The challenge course is also one of my favourite, it just shows how to build teamwork and leadership with your group."

Claudia Branco, whose 10 year old sister has cancer, says the camp has been a regular activity in their lives for more than five years.

"When they want to talk, I just comfort them and let them know everyone else has suffered through it too," she said.

Nyah Green is 15 years old and was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017.

She says she has made a lot of friends at the camp, which has made a huge difference in her life.

"I think everyone's just really understanding of everyone's situation and we're able to bond over a common topic," she said. "Camp is just a place where I feel at home and I get to be myself and just have fun, and do things that I wasn't able to do for so long."

Pointer says he enjoys hearing stories about the kids' daily adventures from staff and councillors.

"I hope that they not forget, but are able to put their worries aside for at least a week, and just have a good time with peers who understand what they're going through," said Pointer. "And they leave with those memories of those counselors and their friends that they've made at camp."

The Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta sends close to 500 people to Camp Kindle every summer.

Lean more about how to send a kid to camp here: www.kidscancercare.ab.ca.