Albertans most likely to have fallen behind in housing payments: survey

A new report on the level of household debt suggests more Canadians are taking on loans to pay for higher costs due to inflation.

Alberta homeowners are also leading the country when it comes to falling behind on mortgage payments due to the recent spike in inflation, the report states.

The data, collected by Finder.com, a company that helps clients make sound financial decisions, found 24 per cent of Canadians considered the option of taking on more debt in order to cover their increased living expenses.

In July, Canada's inflation rate was recorded at 7.6 per cent but consumers "are still struggling to absorb the rapid price increases" from earlier in the year, Finder says.

Its data shows Canadians were most likely to take out a loan to cover bills, followed closed by a need to consolidate debt.

Almost half of Alberta residents will rely on debt to cover their household expenses, the company says, but Canada's middle-income families (those who earn between $55,000 and $100,000 per year) are suffering the most this year.

"Data shows that wages are not keeping pace with higher living costs and this puts middle-income earners–the bulk of Canadians–in a tough position. It forces many to start prioritizing their expenses and finding ways to make ends meet," said Finder's senior finance editor Romana King.

While the increase in the number of Albertans and Canadians missing rent or mortgage payments is concerning, "the vast majority of Canadians are not on the verge of losing their home," the company says.

"According to data collected by the Canadian Bankers Association, a trade association that represents more than 60 domestic and foreign banks in Canada, mortgage defaults rarely rise above one per cent in Canada, even during the harshest economic times," Finder said.

That data, collected as of May 31, still found Alberta had the highest number of mortgages in arrears (2,411).

Finder says there are ways people can manage their money in the challenging economy.

"It's easy to feel overwhelmed when inflation increases the cost of living," said King.

"The good news is most of us have the option to control how much inflation will impact our budget. Start by creating or reviewing your budget. Then cut any unnecessary expenses. Studies show this simple act helps most of us cut about 15 per cent off our current monthly expenses."

She suggests monitoring your money through savings and investments to let it generate wealth for you in the long term, especially considering that a well-diversified investment portfolio can outpace inflation.

Other than that, King suggests looking at expenses to cut back on your own budget, reach out to providers to look for better deals on services you don't want to give up and consolidate debt to lower the cost of borrowing.