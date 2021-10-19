Albertans still evenly divided on changing clocks, partial vote results show

Alberta’s referendum on adopting daylight saving time year-round was expected to come down to the wire, as only some of the results were released by Tuesday.

Calgary (52 per cent), St. Albert (58 per cent) and Strathcona County (54 per cent) all voted to reject the question - that would see Albertans stop changing their clocks twice a year.

Red Deer and Stony Plain voted “yes,” 55 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

“Back in 1967, there was a referendum on a very similar question…and it was 49 per cent who voted in favour, 51 per cent voted against,” premier Jason Kenney chuckled Tuesday.

“It may well be that five decades later Albertans are just as split on this question as they were a couple of generations ago.”

Still, Kenney defended the process, saying an Informal survey was insufficient consultation.

“The government thought that Albertans should have a chance to speak to this, given that so many of our neighbours in this part of North America will be moving to the same clock year round,” he said.

Some experts warned against changing Alberta’s system, one saying it would result in a 10 a.m. December sunrise for some.

Elections Alberta said the rest of the results would be released on Oct. 26.