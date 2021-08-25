Albertans struggling to access up-to-date vaccination records in province's app

Technical issues on the MyHealth Records app is making it a challenge for some Albertans to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

In lieu of a provincial vaccine card or passport announced in B.C., Manitoba and Quebec, the province is encouraging Albertans to use the app to access their immunization records. But some people are encountering problems with the program.

"It was only showing we had one vaccine. I said, 'But we had the second one weeks ago,'" said Anne Abbott. "It wasn't up to date."

An Edmonton pharmacist says she's not the only one: Several people have called the Terwillegar Pharmacy asking about their incomplete vaccination records.

"They were checking, 'Did you really upload the information? Can I have proof the information was uploaded?'" Mohamed Elfishawi said.

Elfishawi says when a person gets vaccinated at his pharmacy the information is automatically uploaded to the province's Netcare system, where Albertans' medical information is entered and stored.

One concerned person had their first dose at the Terwillegar Pharmacy and their second at an immunization clinic. Neither COVID-19 immunization showed up on their MyHealth Records app.

Elfishawi checked Netcare and it showed the patient had been double vaccinated, but that information still hasn't shown up on their MyHealth Records app.

"I think it's an overload in the system, I don't think it's something that's intentional," said Elfishawi. "Maybe it's a glitch, maybe they're working on it."

A notice on the app says it's experiencing technical issues and some information may not be up to date.

In a statement Alberta Health said it is "investigating records individually and working to secure more resources to make immunization record inquiries more timely. We understand how important it is for Albertans to have appropriate access to their immunization records right now."

Alberta Health added it will soon be possible for Albertans to print a paper card with their vaccination record.

Ottawa recently announced all Canadians will need proof of vaccination in order to board a commercial plane or train by the end of October.

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, will be a requirement for people over 12 to enter Rogers Place and says the records found on the MyHealth Records app are suitable as proof.

Multiple people have said the app is working smoothly while others have reported delays and hurdles even creating an account.

Abbott says she would prefer what Manitoba and B.C. are doing.

"I don't understand why the government isn't saying, 'of course you should have a card.'''

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett.