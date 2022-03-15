Albertans the least likely to voluntarily mask indoors: poll

It has been two weeks since Alberta lifted the majority of its COVID-19 public health measures, including mandatory masking, and a new poll suggests people living in the province are the least likely in the country to continue to do so indoors.

The Angus Reid Institute found 73 per cent of Canadians support wearing a mask in a public indoor spaces, but only 50 cent would continue to do so voluntarily.

Support drops in Alberta to 41 per cent for people likely to continue to mask inside around strangers, the lowest in Canada.

While official requirements may soon no longer be in place, half of Canadians say they will continue wearing a mask indoors around strangers.https://t.co/NtHcMyrqia pic.twitter.com/PfHtxaiioJ

Albertans were also the least likely in the country to keep social distancing, avoid large gatherings, not shake hands or hug people, or refrain from travelling abroad.

Three-in-five in B.C. (58%) and Atlantic Canada (61%) say they’ll continue to avoid large gatherings; less than half in Alberta (45%), Saskatchewan (47%) and Quebec (47%) say the same. https://t.co/NtHcMyrqia pic.twitter.com/nwSMoZkCnm

Infectious disease expert Dr. Craig Jenne says masking is still an important measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 and recommends it for some situations, like at large indoor gatherings.

"When you are indoors in tight spaces and large numbers of people outside your cohort, it’s still a good idea to wear that mask,” Jenne said.

Jenne says though hospitalization numbers are slowly coming down, there is still phenomenal strain on the health care system

"I think we’ve made some huge progress over the last year – or even six months – that is allowing us to get back to life as close to normal as we’ve seen now in two years," he said.

"We have to do our part over the next three, four, five months to ensure we keep numbers as low as possible."

Nationally, the poll found the majority of Canadians will continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with two-thirds planning to keep sanitizing their hands and three-in-five planning to continue social distancing.

When asked if the removal of restrictions were happening too quickly, there was no unified national consensus in the poll; two-in-five people in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada believed their provincial government was moving too quickly.

As 24 months of pandemic restrictions lift, are Canadians ready – or reluctant – to let go?https://t.co/NtHcMyrqia pic.twitter.com/LXCswl7VQm

Residents living in Alberta and Manitoba were also overwhelmingly critical of their respective premiers’ handling of the pandemic since it started.

Canadians are still required to be fully vaccinated to travel to the United States, which 70 per cent of Canadians polled agreed with, with the exception of Albertans who are least likely to support the full vaccine requirements to travel internationally.

Masking, vaccine passports, and vaccination requirements and testing at the border are supported by a majority of Canadians. However, there is regional variance in support.https://t.co/NtHcMyrqia pic.twitter.com/eSEK6bcw7F

Politics does appear to play a role in a person’s support of masking or vaccine passports, with the poll finding those who voted for the Conservative Party of Canada in the past much less likely to support restrictions.

The Angus Reid Institute poll surveyed 2,550 adult Canadians (including 256 Albertans) online between March 1 and 4, 2022. Angus Reid says a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.