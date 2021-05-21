Albertans urged to stay close to home but here’s what you can do in Calgary this long weekend

Many Albertans typically flock to the mountains for the Victoria Day long weekend but, with officials in Banff urging people to stay away due to COVID-19 cases, there are still plenty of other options in Calgary to keep you busy!

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albrtans can’t afford to take the weekend off from following the rules but hopes she won’t be asking people to stay close to home for much longer.

"If we all stay vigilant and do our part, just one more time this might be the last long weekend when such sacrifices are necessary," Hinshaw said Thursday.

Long Weekend Activities in Calgary

Mini-golf

WinSport is preparing their mini-golf course ahead of Saturday's opening of the 18-hole intermediate track.

You need to book a tee time online and follow public health guidelines with no more than five people from the same household playing together.

The mini-golf course will be open only on weekends until the end of June with plans to expand to weekdays starting in July.

Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo remains open to guests and is hosting ZooNights, a brand new event, this long weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, the zoo will open outside regular operating hours — between 5 and 8 p.m. — so people can enjoy their favourite outdoor-only animals, along with adult beverages and some concession items will be available for purchase.

Entries will be staggered to ensure safe physical distancing throughout the grounds so you'll need to book your spot ahead of time.

Heritage Park

Heritage Park is reopening Saturday with new guidelines and safety protocols in place to observe COVID-19-related restrictions.

Officials say all 127 acres of the park are ready for visitors and this year will feature some new attractions including the new Prospect Ridge area that features a working water wheel and a replica of the Dingman Number 1 Discovery Well.

Entrance to the park will be timed-ticketed so purchase yours ahead of time.

The park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 6.

Drive-in movies

Get cozy in your car and watch your favourite flick this weekend at a local drive-in.

The Grey Eagle Casino continues to offer drive-in movies, with two movies each night over the long weekend starting with Lilo & Stitch Friday.

The province gave the go-ahead earlier this week for drive-ins until the end of the month.

The approval comes after an initial temporary restriction where showings were no longer allowed due to health restrictions. The move prompted the Grey Eagle Group to suddenly cancel its screenings last week before receiving a green light from Tsuut'ina officials.

