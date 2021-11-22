Albertans warned of increased highway traffic once stranded motorists leave B.C.

Drivers on three major Alberta highways are being warned to expect more traffic than usual as motorists in British Columbia return home.

Highway 3, a main route out of southern British Columbia, was closed last week due to mudslides and flooding. Though the highway reopened for essential travel on Friday, it was closed again on Monday due to another washout.

As of 3:30 p.m. MT, Highway 3 was closed in both directions between Hope and Princeton, B.C., a stretch about 130 kilometres long, according to DriveBC.ca.

Crews have been able to open sections of highways 1, 7 and 99, but they are only available for those travelling for reasons deemed essential.

On Monday, Alberta's UCP government issued a news release warning travellers throughout the province they can expect to see increased traffic on Highways 3, 2 and 22 as previously stranded motorists head east from B.C.

The province advised people to pick alternative routes to avoid congestion and to expect "periodic delays" as commercial traffic picks up.

"There is expected to be a large volume of traffic, in particular commercial carriers, heading to Alberta," the province said.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists can visit 511 Alberta or DriveBC.ca.