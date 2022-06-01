Albertans will have to wait for widespread second booster availability

For now Alberta is not moving to expand eligibility for a second COVID vaccine booster, despite changes in other jurisdictions.

In Alberta the second booster is available for anyone age 70 and over, 65 and over for Indigenous people, or age five and older who is immune compromised or planning travel to a jurisdiction that requires tighter spacing between shots.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec have all expanded booster eligibility in recent weeks, as has the United States.

Premier Jason Kenney said his government is simply following the advice of advisory bodies.

"This is a decision that is a scientific and medical one. We await advice on that from NACI and Alberta Advisory on Immunization," Kenney says. "So far they have not provided that advice."

One Calgary infectious disease specialist said the medical literature is not clear on how important the fourth dose is for most healthy Albertans under 65.

“A 30-year-old person who's had three doses of a vaccine, how much benefit are they getting from the fourth dose? We don't have good data for that," said Dr. Daniel Gregson, an infectious disease specialist at the Cumming School of Medicine. "It's probably not the same as an older person.”

He said while every additional dose will likely help limit the spread of COVID and variants, the clearest benefit to boosters is in preventing serious illness and hospitalization.

He said the most important demographic is those without a first booster or third shot. He also suspects Alberta will change requirements in the coming weeks.

“So it's probably based on the availability of how many doses of vaccine are out there. But I would suspect that Alberta will be dropping its age limits over the next month or two.”

Pharmacist David Brewerton of Luke's Drug Mart said limited eligibility and sinking demand is leading to wasted doses.

"Some days you can use it all and sometimes you might open it for one. Maybe two. And then you're going to waste four or five. Which I would rather not do," Brewerton said.