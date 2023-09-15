Alcohol an apparent factor after pedestrian killed by BMW in Langley: RCMP

Mounties believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Langley Thursday evening.

Langley RCMP was called to the scene after reports a 24-year-old woman had been struck by a car on 64 Avenue near 258 Street at approximately 7:15 p.m.

"Frontline officers responded to the scene where Township of Langley Fire Department and EHS were providing emergency first aid to the pedestrian," Cpl. Craig van Herk said in a news release Friday. "Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene."

Investigators said the driver of a 2018 BMW was travelling west on 64 Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the pedestrian who had been walking westbound along the shoulder.

The driver and lone occupant of the BMW remained on scene.

"Although the cause of the collision is still being determined, alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor," van Herk added.

The Integrated Crash Analyst Reconstruction Services attended the scene and Langley RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.