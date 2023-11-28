Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash near Bonnyville: RCMP
Three people were injured in a highway crash northeast of Edmonton Monday night.
Bonnyville RCMP received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 660 near Range Road 455 at 9:11 p.m.
According to Bonnyville RCMP, a pick-up truck travelling north on Range Road 455 stopped at the intersection, then proceeded and was struck by a tanker truck.
The crash caused another semi truck to lose control and jackknife into the ditch, RCMP said.
The driver of the pick-up truck was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver and passenger of the tanker truck were evaluated for minor injuries on scene, and the third driver involved was not injured, said Bonnyville RCMP.
RCMP are investigating the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor, RCMP said.
Charges are pending.
