Alcohol bottle smashed on police car during dangerous driving incident, Langley RCMP say

Mounties in Langley are appealing to the public for help tracking down a pair of suspects involved in an alleged dangerous driving incident earlier this month.

Langley RCMP said a newer model burgundy Ford Mustang was seen being driven erratically along the Langley Bypass and on Highway 10 in Surrey just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 22.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle first witnessed the Mustang doing donuts in a parking lot in the 20500 block of the Langley Bypass. The officer requested additional police to attend the scene as back-up.

"It is alleged the passenger of the Mustang exited the vehicle and ran towards the officer's vehicle," said Cpl. Holly Largy in a news release.

"He then struck the police car with a glass alcohol bottle he was holding in his hand."

The officer drove out of the parking lot to avoid potentially being struck by the driver of the Mustang, police said.

Largy said the Mustang was then seen fleeing westbound on the Langley Bypass at a high rate of speed.

The two occupants of the Mustang are described as South Asian males in their late teens or early twenties.

The Mustang is said to have a pink/purple BC Parks plate starting with the letter "P" and is missing its front grill.

"It is believed the same vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run on the Langley-Surrey border," Largy added. "The last time it was seen was continuing westbound on Highway 10 and 168 Street in Surrey."

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.