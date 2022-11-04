Alcohol-fueled argument leads to multiple charges for Tilbury man

A Tilbury man has been charged with assault for allegedly threatening another man with a knife after a day of drinking.

Chatham-Kent police responded to Queen Street North around 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance report of two men arguing and one “holding a large knife.”

Officers found one man when they arrived, the other had already left.

Police say the two men had been drinking together earlier in the day before the argument broke out. During the altercation, one man allegedly threatening the other with the knife before it was taken from him.

Police learned the court had released the accused with conditions not to be outside his home under the influence of alcohol.

Officers found the man around 4:50 p.m. and arrested him. Police say cocaine was found in his pocket during the arrest.

The 20-year-old Tilbury man was charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with release order.

He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.