Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.
The crash occurred on Highway 4 near Hilliers Road South, just south of Qualicum Beach, B.C., and involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck and Chevy Aveo subcompact car.
Police say the driver of the Aveo, a 42-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was arrested at the scene. Mounties say they're investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the collision, though the investigation is still in its early stages.
Crash analysts were called to the scene and police are speaking with witnesses of the crash. Anyone who saw the crash who has not yet contacted police is asked to call the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-248-6111.
"I’d like to add that impaired driving-related fatal crashes are still one of the leading causes of criminal death on Canadian highways," said Const. Mike Moore, media relations officer with the BC Highway Patrol, in a statement.
"This is 100 per cent preventable. Find alternate ways home including taxi, public transit, designated driver or ride-sharing," he said.
