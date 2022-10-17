Alcohol screening blitz targets commercial vehicles in Essex County

Essex County OPP conducted 283 mandatory alcohol screening tests and vehicle inspections during a recent blitz.

Officers teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team (TIME) for the commercial motor vehicle initiative on Friday.

Of those screening and inspections by OPP and MTO officers, the following infractions were identified:

1 driver had alcohol in their system and was issued a 3-day suspension

6 vehicles/drivers were placed out of service

2 drivers failed to enter the inspection station for inspection

1 driver was charged for a falsified daily log

1 trailer was impounded for having brakes out of adjustment

The OPP acknowledges and commends the many safe CMV drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads. The OPP will continue to work with CMV drivers to aim to reduce the number of CMV-related collisions and resulting deaths and injuries on OPP-patrolled roads.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.