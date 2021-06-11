Alcohol, smokes, legal drugs provided to rooming house residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

To keep a COVID-19 outbreak contained, public health officials in Grey Bruce are supplying residents of a rooming house in Hanover with legal narcotics, booze and smokes for those dealing with addiction.

The health unit set up a command post with multiple trailers, emergency service workers, health professionals, a freezer food truck and several consulting agencies after declaring the outbreak.

While the 10th Street facility is closed to contain the virus, public health is responding to "the unique needs of vulnerable populations" by supplying methadone, alcohol and cigarettes to those stuck inside who suffer from addiction issues.

In a release Friday, the health unit stated, "We hope the public will also recognize these needs must be met as part of a comprehensive harm reduction and infectious disease containment strategy."

Sixteen people in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 32 individuals considered high-risk contacts.