Alcohol supply shortage could see taps run dry this holiday season

The alcohol industry's global shortages could put a damper on the upcoming season as many drinking establishments tackle the holiday rush.

"Everyone comes out to a bar or a pub to expect to have a Guinness. If you don't have it, people begin to question," said McReilly's Public House owner Sonny Goodliff.

Goodliff said the shortages come in waves. "We'll be short, possibly a couple of weeks on one brand, and then it will come in a couple of weeks later, sometimes a month."

Kari Williams owns the Redline Brew House in Barrie and said the supply issues could be an opportunity for her.

Williams hopes local establishments turn to businesses like hers if they run dry. "We carry at least 12 beers at any given time," she said.

Still, Williams admits she's not immune to the worldwide supply chain issues.

"We have to be very conscious of cans - the aluminum shortage has hit us," Williams said. "Grains and malts are also a big problem. Recipes are very specific. Customers want consistency, but if you can't get that same grain or malt, it can change the flavour, so that's a challenge."

Meanwhile, the LCBO is monitoring the situation as it stocks the shelves for what could be an unprecedented season ahead.