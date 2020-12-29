For the second time this month, a transport truck making a delivery crashed into a wall at a drug store in Alcona.

The exterior wall at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Innisfil Beach Road was significantly damaged in the collision Tuesday.

Earlier this month, another delivery truck struck the store's brick wall as the driver tried to maneuver into position.

In both cases, no one was injured.

Officials say this latest crash caused about $100,000 damage.

A structural engineer has been called to assess if the store can reopen while repairs are done.