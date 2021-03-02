OPP in Tecumseh are thanking an alert citizen for a call regarding a suspect going through cars, which led to the arrest of a Windsor man.

Police say thanks to a good description and prompt response by police, the man has been arrested for an incident that took place in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh.

Nicholas Thomas, 30, of Windsor is charged with theft under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Windsor on April 9.

Police are encouraging the public to report suspicious people or circumstances and reminding them of the importance of removing all valuables from vehicles and ensuring the vehicle is locked.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.