Alert issued after nine opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex this week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s monitoring system has issued an alert after an increase in the number of opioid-related emergency department visits and substance use-related EMS calls over the past week.

Between March 28 and April 3, there were nine opioid overdoses reported by local hospitals, including six involving fentanyl and three cases of non-overdose fentanyl use.

“These values exceed our two and five-year historical averages by more than two standard deviations above the mean,” said the alert by the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy.

During this same time period, a total of 14 substance use-related EMS calls were received, which is above the average of 10.5 per week for 2022 so far.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.