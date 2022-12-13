Alert issued as 11 opioid overdoses reported in one week

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit issued an opioid and substance use alert Tuesday after 11 overdoses were reported last week.

Health officials say 11 opioid overdoses were reported between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 — six of which involved fentanyl.

According to a statement released, these values exceed the health unit’s two and five-year historical averages by more than three standard deviations about the mean.

“During this same time period, the system also recorded a total of 12 EMS calls for suspected drug use. Together, these values meet our criteria for a public alert,” the statement continues.

Partners involved in the opioid and substance strategy program, including police, EMS, and local hospitals say they continue to monitor the increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.