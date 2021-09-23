Alert issued following high number of opioid overdoses
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system has issued an alert after 12 fentanyl overdoses were reported over the last seven days.
There was an increase in opioid-related emergency department visits and emergency medical service (EMS) calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20.
Over the seven-day period there were 12 fentanyl overdoses, nine were reported by Windsor Regional Hospital and three by Erie Shores Healthcare.
This is the second week in a row an overdose alert was issued for the region.
The alert said historically, the number of overdoses reported during this period are significantly high when compared to the five-week average.
During the same period, there were also four non-overdose opioid-related emergency department visits flagged by the system, three involving fentanyl which warranted an alert.
Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.
-
Saskatoon City Council to decide on parking patios running year roundSaskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.
-
Skunk with jar stuck on its head rescued by Calgary police constablesWednesday night, thanks to a couple brave Calgary police officers, a real-life Pepe Le Pew became Pepe Le Whew.
-
'Irresponsible and dangerous': Hinshaw offers stern warning about COVID-19 partiesAlberta Health is investigating whether an Edson party advertising itself as a “get COVID” event to build up natural immunity to the virus actually happened.
-
'Not helpful': Nickel skips another mayoral forum, has BBQ insteadWhile five front-running mayoral candidates faced off in a forum Thursday afternoon — the other candidate, Mike Nickel, was serving hot dogs in the parking lot of his campaign office.
-
Missing woman last seen at business in Thompson: RCMPManitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a woman last seen at a business in Thompson over the weekend.
-
Club members push back over proposed changes to Cedar Hill Golf CourseThe president of the Cedar Hill Golf Club says a report from District of Saanich staff recommending changes to the operation df Cedar Hill Golf Course will hurt the club and its members.
-
Redevelopment proposed at site of Cambridge Hotel on Pembina HighwayA proposed development on Pembina Highway could see the Cambridge Hotel demolished and replaced with a residential apartment building.
-
Edmonton considering implementing proof-of-vaccine bylawMayor Don Iveson says the city is examining whether it should follow Calgary’s lead in implementing a bylaw requiring businesses to check for proof of vaccinations.
-
5 schools on Vancouver Island now dealing with COVID-19 clustersHealth officials on Vancouver Island have declared clusters of COVID-19 at four more schools in the South Island. There are now five active clusters at schools in the region.