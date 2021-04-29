ALERT makes high-profile busts in Calgary including seizure of $1M in drugs, weapons

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) have made a number of significant busts in Calgary in recent months, including the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of drugs and firearms.

One investigation saw police search two homes and seize 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

Two people were arrested and police also seized six firearms.

“Fentanyl has been a scourge in our communities and organized crime is responsible," said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta. "ALERT will remain ruthless in our pursuit of drug dealers, and investigations like these, demonstrate our success in getting harmful drugs off the street."

The bust happened April 16 when two homes were searched and two people were arrested, the result, said Lakusta, of policing agencies working together.

“Integration is the key element of ALERT’s success," he said.

"By working with our partners and sharing intelligence on emerging issues, ALERT’s specialized units are able spring into action and deliver meaningful results."

Seized items include:

6 firearms;

4,5 kilograms of fentanyl;

353 grams of methamphetamine;

13 grams of cocaine;

17,146 grams of a suspected buffing agent, and;

$30,000 in cash.

Nicholas Rybenko, 39, and Wessen Vandenhoek, 35, face multiple drug and firearms charges.

ALERT has made a number of arrests in Calgary in recent weeks.

In a separate investigation, two homes were searched April 6 and a 24-year-old man was arrested.

Ady Zhang Chang is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime after ALERT seized:

134 grams of fentanyl;

181 grams of cocaine, and;

$1,250 in cash.

A third bust saw a traffic stop initiated on March 29 on a suspect believed to be involved in street-level drug sales.

Drugs were found inside the vehicle, including:

43 grams of fentanyl;

9 grams of methamphetamine;

14 grams of cocaine; and

$6,955 cash.

Amrudin Karimyar, 23, and Mohit Sandhu, 19, are now facing charges.

And in a fourth operation, ALERT search two homes on Feb. 2, where drugs and a firearms were seized, including:

A loaded handgun;

220 grams of fentanyl;

12 grams of cocaine;

1,912 grams of a cocaine buffing agent, and;

$12,970 in cash.

Jaspreet Cheema faces a number of drugs and firearms charges.

Since 2018, ALERT teams across the province have seized 18 kilograms of fentanyl powder and more than 250,000 fentanyl pills.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.