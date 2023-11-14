Alert Ready test coming to Manitoba

Cell phones, televisions and radios throughout Manitoba are set to sound off with a test emergency alert this week.

The province says a test of Manitoba’s Alert Ready system is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 1:55 p.m. CST.

Testing is an opportunity to validate and improve end-to-end performance and reliability, the province said in a news release.

“Test alerts also educate the public on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.”

The province notes the test alert will be sent on TV, radio and compatible wireless devices.

However, it warns not all Manitobans will receive it on their mobile devices due to several factors including compatibility, software and settings, connection to an LTE network and cell tower coverage.

Alert Ready is the country’s national alert system meant to notify Canadians about potentially life-threatening events like fires, Amber Alerts or environmental issues.