ALERT seizes guns; $819K in drugs, cash and jewelry in Lloydminster-based bust

An interprovincial gang operation has had more than $800,000 in drugs, cash and jewelry seized, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams based in Lloydminster.

Project Deception started in May 2021 after an initial bust in the city that straddles the Alberta/Saskatchewan border.

The investigation led to Edmonton and Kelowna-based suppliers, ALERT said. Seizures in all three of those cities happened as well as in Springbrook, Alta., and Vernon, B.C. ALERT said several homes were also searched on June 1.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $571,000.

Items seized:

Two handguns with ammunition;

3,600 grams of cocaine;

3,055 grams of suspected buffing agents;

1,223 grams of methamphetamine;

275 grams of suspected fentanyl;

$101,888 cash; and

$147,872 in restrained assets, including jewelry.

No one has been arrested, but several suspects from both Alberta and B.C. have been identified, ALERT said.

"Project Deception remains ongoing as investigators are preparing reports and disclosure for Crown Counsel," the statement from ALERT said.

The investigation included help from officers with several specialized RCMP teams, Edmonton Police Service and investigators with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

ALERT encourages anyone with information about suspected gang or drug activity in their community to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).