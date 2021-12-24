Alex Fraser Bridge reopens following several hour closure, ministry warns additional closures still possible

The Ministry of Transportation reopened the Alex Fraser Bridge reopened Friday afternoon, following an hours-long closure as the Lower Mainland dealt with plunging temperatures and snow.

In a news release, officials said the closure that came into effect earlier in the day was due to safety reasons, specifically to protect travellers from snow buildup on the bridge's cables.

“Under normal conditions, the ministry’s rope technicians use a cable collar system to remove snow that builds up on the caves. On Friday morning, however, high winds prevented rope technicians from deploying the system,” the ministry said.

Around 2 p.m. the ministry gave the green light for the bridge to reopen for the time-being.

“Snow, wind, and extremely cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland into the next week. Drivers are advised that bridges or highways may be closed as needed in order to prioritize driver and passenger safety,” the ministry said.

Conditions on the bridge are being "closely monitored," according to the ministry, which is reminding drivers to check DriveBC.ca for the latest updates before heading out onto the roads.

Snowfall and Arctic outflow warnings are currently in effect for much of the Lower Mainland, with near-record-low temperatures expected to arrive next week.

When snow and ice builds up on the superstructure of bridges like the Alex Fraser, it can become a dangerous hazard for drivers. At least 67 people had their vehicles damaged by so-called "ice bombs" during a storm in January 2020, according to ICBC.