Alex Nuttall will become Barrie's 47th mayor

Alex Nuttall has been elected mayor of Barrie with 13,401 votes.

Nuttall is a former Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP and city councillor.

In 2019, he announced stepped away from politics ahead of the federal election to spend more time with his family.

He set his sights on the city's top job in June with a long list of priorities, including basic infrastructure, ending the inmate release program in downtown Barrie, and pausing property taxes.

Nuttall was followed closely by long-time city councillor Barry Ward, who received support with 12,624 votes.

Voter turnout was 30.45 per cent.

COMPLETE MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

CITY COUNCILLORS

WARD 1

Clare Riempa has been re-elected with 1,752 votes.



WARD 2

Craig Nixon has been elected with 1,418 votes.



WARD 3

Ann-Marie Kungl has been re-elected with 2,001.



WARD 4

Amy Courser has been elected with 1,134.



WARD 5

With no opponents, Robert Thomson was acclaimed Barrie Ward 5 councillor.



WARD 6

Nigussie Nigussie has been elected with 1,036.



WARD 7

With no opponents, Gary Harvey was acclaimed Barrie Ward 7 councillor.



WARD 8

Jim Harris has been re-elected.



WARD 9

Sergio Morales has been re-elected.



WARD 10

Bryn Hamilton has been elected.