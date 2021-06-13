Alexandra Bridge reopening for vehicle traffic on Monday

Vehicles have the green light to use the Alexandra Bridge for the first time since January.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the 120 year old bridge will reopen to motorists at 6 a.m. Monday.

The bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic since January 2 while the structural steel replacement project continues.

Officials say the remainder of the work will continue from barges, allowing for the reopening of the bridge.

The Alexandra Bridge is 120 years old. The federal government has provided funding for the rehabilitation and ongoing maintenance of the bridge, while planning is underway for a replacement span over the Ottawa River.

The boardwalk has remained open for pedestrians and cyclists.