Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights Friday and Saturday due to staff shortage

The emergency department at the hospital in Alexandria, Ont. will be closed overnights again this weekend due to a staffing shortage.

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital says its ER will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"Due to unplanned health human resource shortages, the Emergency Department at the Hopital Glengarry Memorial Hospital will be experiencing a temporary reduction in service," the hospital said in a statement.

This is the second straight weekend of service reductions in the emergency department at the Alexandria hospital. The ER was closed overnights on Oct. 14, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 due to a shortages of nurses and staff.

According to the Glengarry Memorial Hospital website, there are 21 job postings for a Registered Practical Nurse, including 10 for the emergency department.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they experience severe shortness of breath, chest pain, severe bleeding or periods of unconsciousness. Paramedics will be re-routed to the nearest available emergency departments this weekend.

The closest emergency departments are the Cornwall Community Hospital (43 km away) and the Hawkesbury General Hospital (39 km away)