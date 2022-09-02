Alexandria, Ont. hospital temporarily closing ER Saturday night

An Eastern Ontario hospital is temporarily closing its emergency department this Saturday night due to staffing shortages.

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital’s emergency services will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday, the hospital said in a news release.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the challenges this may cause,” the statement said.

The hospital temporarily closed its ER starting July 15 and fully reopened it for 24-hour care on Aug. 22.

“Although we were able to safely resume 24-hour 7 days per week emergency services, our staffing remains delicate and we cannot guarantee that ad hoc closures may not be required from time to time,” the release said.

Ambulances will be redirected to the Cornwall and Hawkesbury hospitals.

Full emergency services will resume at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.