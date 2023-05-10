Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway

An American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.

On May 7, the driver was spotted on the Coquihalla near Merritt "rapidly overtaking two vehicles," in a red Giulia sedan, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol, which noted the speed limit on that stretch of highway is 120 km/h.

"The driver was stopped and the vehicle that he was driving was promptly impounded," the stament from Mounties says.

The man, who is in his 50s and from Washington state, was also serviced with a notice to appear in B.C. provincial court.

"It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits," said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud in the media release.

According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one in four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.

Penalties for speeding increase depending on how fast a driver is caught going above the limit, with fines ranging from $138 to $483. Going more than 40 km/h over the limit results in an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment, leaving the driver on the hook to pay for towing and storage fees.