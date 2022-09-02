Algae advisory signs posted at this beach on Lake Winnipeg

Some algae advisory signs have been posted at a beach on Lake Winnipeg as the province warns of ideal conditions for algae to develop.

According to the province's most recent beach report, an algal bloom was sampled at Hillside Beach on Lake Winnipeg. The report says the number of blue-green algae cells were above Manitoba’s recreational water quality objective, though the algal toxin microcystin concentration was within safe limits.

The province has now posted first level algae advisory signs at the beach which will remain for the rest of the season.

"Algal blooms are difficult to predict and may form and then disperse quickly or last for several days or weeks. Warm and calm weather coupled with relatively high nutrient loads provide ideal conditions for blue-green algae to develop," the report reads. "People are reminded to avoid swimming in water where severe algal blooms are visible and to prevent pets from drinking water along the shoreline where algal blooms are present."

The province said it rescinded a second level algae toxin advisory for Ninette Beach on Pelican Lake on Tuesday, as the concentration of the algal toxin microcystin and cyanobacteria cell counts were below the recreational water quality guideline.

A first level algae advisory will remain at the beach for the rest of the season.

The province said E. coli counts were briefly above the recreational water quality objective at Birds Hill Beach, but have returned to normal.