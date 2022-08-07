Algae bloom detected in Thames River 'looks like oil spill'

An algae bloom has been detected on the Thames River in Chatham, Ont.

On Aug. 1, officials with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) detected what they described as a dark rusty brown bloom moving downstream.

Officials say it looks like oil spill in light patches.

They say avoid using, drinking, bathing or swimming in the water and restrict animal access to the water as well.

