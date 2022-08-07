Algae bloom detected in Thames River 'looks like oil spill'
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Chris Campbell
An algae bloom has been detected on the Thames River in Chatham, Ont.
On Aug. 1, officials with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) detected what they described as a dark rusty brown bloom moving downstream.
Officials say it looks like oil spill in light patches.
They say avoid using, drinking, bathing or swimming in the water and restrict animal access to the water as well.
Algae bloom on Thames River.
Mon., August 1 in Chatham + moving downstream.
Dark/rusty brown streaks through light patches. Looks like oil spill.
Avoid using, drinking, bathing or swimming in the water, and restrict pet and livestock access to the water. pic.twitter.com/J5T1vRQsF0
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Next phase of Banwell Road construction underwayPhase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is officially underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director saysProvincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.