Algoma-area agriculture group studying local buying habits

Algoma’s Rural Agri-Innovation Network - or RAIN - is looking to the public for input as it studies local food purchasing habits.

To that end, the group has launched the Local Pulse survey in order to help local farmers and food producers grow their businesses.

This initiative is part of the group’s Buy Algoma, Buy Local marketing program, which has more than 50 farmers and food businesses under its umbrella.

"What we're trying to do is essentially gather as much information from community members as we can to essentially keep these businesses informed on different consumer habits in terms of where they like to shop, what they like to shop for,” said Lauren Moran, a horticultural researcher with RAIN.

"In order to be able to inform these businesses, we're going to have to compile (the information,) take a look through it, and pull out the most valuable bits so that we can share that with our membership."

Moran said participation in the survey has been robust, with nearly 200 people filling out the online survey in the first couple of days.

Algoma residents have until the end of March to participate in the survey, which can be found here.

For more information on RAIN iniatives, visit their Facebook page.