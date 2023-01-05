Algoma Art Society celebrates 75 years

The Algoma Art Society is celebrating its 75th anniversary. To help mark the occasion, the Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting an exhibit featuring more than 50 paintings by past and present members of the group.

The first meeting of the Algoma Art Society happened on Jan. 16, 1948. It has since served as a hub for local visual artists of various disciplines, from painting to photography.

The exhibit officially opens Jan. 6 with a grand opening reception at 7:00 p.m.

The exhibition will feature pieces from the Art Gallery of Algoma’s permanent collection as well as pieces on loan from the artists themselves or their families.

The Algoma Art Society meets the second Wednesday of every month from September to June and is open to new members.

For more information on the art society, visit their website.