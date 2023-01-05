Algoma Art Society celebrates 75 years
The Algoma Art Society is celebrating its 75th anniversary. To help mark the occasion, the Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting an exhibit featuring more than 50 paintings by past and present members of the group.
The first meeting of the Algoma Art Society happened on Jan. 16, 1948. It has since served as a hub for local visual artists of various disciplines, from painting to photography.
The exhibit officially opens Jan. 6 with a grand opening reception at 7:00 p.m.
The exhibition will feature pieces from the Art Gallery of Algoma’s permanent collection as well as pieces on loan from the artists themselves or their families.
The Algoma Art Society meets the second Wednesday of every month from September to June and is open to new members.
For more information on the art society, visit their website.
-
Have you seen this SUV? OPP looking for helpOfficers with the West Nipissing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a property on Labine Road in the Markstay-Warren Area.
-
Mild weather impacts winter activities in northern Ont..The recent fluctuating weather has impacted outdoor sports this winter in northern Ontario.
-
Some B.C. pharmacies reporting unprecedented medication shortagesWith flu season in full swing, there's growing frustration among British Columbians over a lack of cold and flu medication.
-
Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHLThe horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community.
-
Controversial Wellington Crescent development hits another roadblockA controversial development in River Heights at the centre of an ongoing saga has hit another roadblock at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
B.C. company's AI-driven autonomous stroller turns heads at Las Vegas electronics showA Vancouver company has rolled into the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a head-turning invention it says will make life easier for new parents.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winnerDylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 to claim its 20th world junior hockey championship gold on Thursday.
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner named NHL All-StarToronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner has been selected to play in this year's NHL All-Star game.
-
Neighbours concerned about cause of East Vancouver house fireAs construction began Thursday on the remnants of an East Vancouver home that burned to the ground, neighbours remained concerned as to how the fire happened.