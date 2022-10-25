Algoma clinic to offer cervical cancer screening

On Friday, the Algoma Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is opening its doors to cervical cancer screening for up to 100 people.

Nurse practitioner Juli Briglio has been doing this work for 23 years. It’s work she deems essential.

“By having regular screening every three years, according to the guidelines, you can prevent cervical cancer if you pick it up early,” Briglio said.

Executive director Dominic Noel said screening is especially important when factoring in the fact symptoms are slow to emerge when it comes to cervical cancer.

“The early stage of the cancer is actually asymptomatic, so you won’t know unless someone actually checks,” Noel said.

Noel said fewer people in the Algoma District take part in screenings for cervical cancer. The reason is simple.

"There simply aren't enough doctors," Noel said.

The upcoming clinic is for people who otherwise would not be able to get checked.

“If you do not have a primary care provider, you, in normal circumstances do not have access to this,” he said.

The testing is available for anyone aged 21-70, who has been sexually active.

The process for patients will include some questions, and Briglio said they will also discuss the HPV vaccine.

HPV is the No. 1 cause of cervical cancer.

Including the pap, officials aid the process won't take much more than five minutes.

“It’s a very intimate exam, and so a lot of times people try to not want to have their pap smear done, but they know they have to come and get it,” Briglio said.

“So part of the whole process is making sure the woman feels comfortable in the place.”

To book an appointment, call 705-942-4717, ext. 3006.