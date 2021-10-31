Algoma Conservatory of Music celebrates opening of new music venue

The Algoma Conservatory of Music is celebrating the opening of its new 170-seat venue known as "the loft" this week, a one stop shop for artists both looking to play and record. Their own music.

"Seating has been made to be as comfortable as can be, almost nightclub in feel," said Guy Traficante, Principal at Algoma Conservatory of Music. "Just so you almost feel like you're in a place that you'd enjoy smoking a cigar, when in fact you're in a room that's been perfectly engineered for optimal sound."

Seating can be taken away or added, depending on what the is needed. Traficante said the venue should allow it to increase the total number of shows it can put on in a year.

"We're getting almost daily calls of people who would like to record here, of course it's not just a performance hall," he added.

The loft houses its own recording studio, connected to the venue and to the Machine Shop venue next door.

Cameras will soon be installed for both, making it a one-stop-shop for those looking to play and record their own shows.

"It dawned on me that perhaps this is a new role for a high-end recording studio, is to turn it into a social media content service," said Greig Nori, general manager of the Loft and Studio. "So any performances over at the machine shop or here can get all filmed and audio recorded and I think we're the only one in Canada, the only one stop shop that's setup to do that."

The first live show to be held at the venue will take place on November 5th and 6th.