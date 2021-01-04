Algoma public health officials are alerting residents in the Sault Ste. Marie area regarding several risks of exposure to COVID-19 over the holidays.

Anyone who travelled on December 30th on flights: Air Canada 8498 from Windsor to Toronto (rows 3-9) or Air Canada 8321 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie (rows 3-7) are being asked to contact public health.

Also, people who attended a New Year's Eve party on Sage Street in Garden River are being asked to self isolate.

Algoma Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday evening, bringing the total active case count in that region to 28.

“Though this increase in numbers is alarming, we as a community need to recommit to following public health guidance during this pandemic. Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with the members of the same household. Limit your trips in the community for necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health.